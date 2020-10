View this post on Instagram

Finally The CD arrived. I am very excited and thankful, that this amazing and deep piece of music was composed by Philippe Cohen Solal (Gotan Project)and the accordion is played by the renowed conductor and musician, Omer Meier Wellber. For so many years I was listening to Gotan Project, while working. I always wanted to know the musician behind that wonderful music. Who thought that we will meet Phillipe in Paris one day, thanks to Louis. When Philippe heard about my installation, he was very moved and offered to compose the music. When I met Omer, he could imagine to play the accordion. Thanks to Philippe and Omer, our dear friends ! for people interested in purchasing the CD online (with a link to our shop at bottom of page) https://yabasta-records.com/produit/adam-wo-bist-du-exhibition-soundtrack-by-philippe-cohen-solal Here is a direct link to digital music platforms https://backl.ink/142870380 The music CDs available at the Museum. Staatliches Museum Ägyptischer von Kunst, in Munich. «The Shoah (or Annihilation) revealed the industrialization of death and the worst of humanity. Also when the German artist Ilana Lewitan, asks the question »Adam, where are you?« - We must hear »Human, where are you? And as a subsidiary question: what would have happened to Jesus if had he lived in 1938? For this exhibition currently presented at the Museum of Egyptology of Munich, Philippe Cohen Solal created a 30-minute musical piece that mixes ancestral songs, survivors‹ voices, organic sound textures, all crossed by the ethereal accordion of young Israeli conductor Omer Meir Wellber. This powerful soundtrack tells in parallel of Ilana Lewitan's art installation, a story of brutality, pain, and rebirth."