Kreuzberg statt Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

‹Emanate’ is out today! @mats_erlandsson and my latest album is out on @130701music. It’s a composition for an acoustic ensemble and electronics. We had the pleasure of working with @liam.byrne @lucyrailton @simonralphgoff @mariawhorn @viktorarnason @saraefors @lupo_lubich @hilary_jeffery. Neo doom video by @mindatlarge.de