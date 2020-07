Arabische »Vogue« löscht Israel von der Landkarte

View this post on Instagram

Globally, the Palestine/Israel conflict is a hot-button, often controversial and divisive topic with historical complexity. This past week, an issue surfaced on social media and rapidly spread: an artist’s creative rendering of Palestine in response to Palestine not being included in Google Maps. Created by Turkey-based @adigebatur, the image, which showcases Palestine in place of Israel, was quickly shared by some of the Arab World’s most prominent celebrities, including Sherihan and Yasmin Raeis. The artist commented: «I wanted to encourage hope for the protest against Palestine being ignored on Google Maps. The flowers seen here are also symbols of this hope.” Read the full story on Vogue.me