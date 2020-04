Litauen erinnert an 300. Geburtstag des Gaon von Wilna

300 years since the birth of Vilna Gaon. Today, by his grave in Vilnius, I am paying the highest tribute to Vilna Gaon, an eternal symbol of Lithuanian Jewish culture and history. The magnitude of Vilna Gaon’s contribution to the spiritual Jewish life is immensely important. pic.twitter.com/9K8SYAxqQS

— Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) April 23, 2020