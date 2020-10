»Es ist der Beginn einer neuen Ära«

When a picture speaks a thousand words! Standing side-by-side at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin:



🇮🇱 @Gabi_Ashkenazi, Foreign Minister of #Israel and former Chief of IDF.



🇩🇪 @HeikoMaas, Foreign Minister of #Germany.



🇦🇪 @ABZayed, the Foreign Minister of #UAE.



[📸 Reuters] pic.twitter.com/icQrDHbEuT